LAHORE - Professional golfer Daniyal Jehangir of Gymkhana hit the longest drive in the history making 1st Pakistan Golf Federation Long Drive Competition held here at the hole No 1 of the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Monday.

In professionals category, Daniyal Jehangir of Gymkhana was the champion with the longest drive of 370 yards while Ahmed Baig of Garrison attained second and Shahid Javed Khan of Gymkhana third. In amateur section, Noyyan Nayyar of Gymkhana hit 368 yards while Hussain Hamid of Royal Palm secured second and Salman Akhter of Gymkhana third.

In the ladies category, Dania Ayaz of Gymkhana hit longest drive of 297 yards while Rimsha Ijaz of Defence Raya came second and Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya was third. In the end, PGF President Lt Gen (r) Mian Muhammed Hilal Hussain was the chief guest.

He gave away prizes to the winners. In professionals, Daniyal won a prize of Rs 100,000, Ahmed Baig Rs 75,000 and Shahid Rs 50,000. The winning amateurs got golf equipment as gifts.

Also present on the occasion were convenor golf Shaukat Javed, captain golf Omer Zia, PGF vice president Asad IA Khan, ladies captain Maimoona Azam, Dr Asma Shami, Dr Ali Haider and participating golfers.