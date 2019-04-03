Share:

LAHORE (PR) Electricity/WAPDA workers observed “Demand Day” all over the country by holding rallies and marches all over the country under the aegis of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA.

Thousands of workers held a mass rally in front of Assembly Chowk Charring Cross Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam Lahore carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands. Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary of the union, addressing the workers demanded to the Prime Minister to check high price hike of essential commodities of daily use and allocate more resources to WAPDA to build new water dames and hydel power stations. He demanded to the PEPCO management to bring more than 13000 contract employees working for years on regular basis in accordance with the settlement reached between the management and C.B.A Trade Union and get filled up thousands of vacant posts in the electricity distribution companies in order to ease the heavy burden of work upon the field staff. It was urged to the prime minister to merge all electricity companies either under WAPDA or PEPCO and demanded to provide security to the electricity field staff. By a resolution, the house demanded to PEPCO/electricity WAPDA management to hold a bilateral meeting with the C.B.A Trade Union to settle just demands of the workers in accordance with the provisions of Industrial Relation Act.

2012 at the earliest. The meeting was also addressed by other trade union representatives including Haji Muhammad Younas, Rana Shakoor, Osama Tariq, Naveed Doggar and others. By another resolution, the workers demanded to PEPCO management to provide them standard safety equipments at workplace. It was also urged to the Prime Minister and the Provincial Chief Ministers to raise the wages of the workers employed in the private sectors which had not been raised since 2017 while the salaries and perks of members of Assemblies had been raised many time.