LAHORE - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Barlybay Sadykov has stressed the need of taking measures for enhancing volume of bilateral trade. Speaking at a symposium at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday, he said that Kazakhstan has unique business opportunities with huge profit margins that could be availed by the Pakistani businessmen through joint ventures. LCCI President Almas Hyder presented the address of welcome while Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal also spoke on the occasion. Former office-bearers and executive committee members were also present. The Ambassador said that Pakistan has huge export potential in agriculture, textile, surgical instrument, pharmaceutical and various other products. Pakistani exporters should come forward and explore new markets in central Asian states, he said.

He said that Kazakhstan was one of the largest economies of central Asia having abundant oil, gas, metal and various other minerals. He said that China and Russia were investing in Kazakhstan. It holds 28th position in doing business and has one-stop-shop for foreign investors. He said that import of raw material for manufacturing was duty free while electricity price was very low. He said that Kazakhstan was a door way to half billions of consumers. Pakistan businessmen should step into joint ventures with the businessmen in Kazakhstan and avail huge benefit.

Almas Hyder said that international ranking of Kazakhstan in ease of doing business was impressive. He said that Kazakhstan was a phenomenal country. “It is the world’s largest land-locked country having abundance of mineral resources. Pakistan and Kazakhstan are member states of OIC and have good diplomatic relations but these ties are not actually reflected in terms of bilateral trade”, he said, adding, three routes including China, Afghanistan and Iran connect Pakistan and Kazakhstan. He said that shortest route for trade could help boost mutual trade and economic ties.

The items of exports to Kazakhstan include rice, oil seeds, medicaments, bandages, surgical instruments, article of apparel and spices etc. The imports from Kazakhstan comprise of salt of oxometallic acids, dried vegetables, machinery, tea, waste & scrap of paper and paperboard etc.

Almas Hyder said that in order to enhance the level of trade, more tradable items should be identified while keeping in view the market demands in two economies.