The fact that it took almost two months to lodge first information report (FIR) against the ones responsible for the murder of Arman Loni speaks volumes about the state’s attitude towards dispensation of swift justice to the aggrieved ones. And what is more disturbing is the fact that until and unless pressure is not put on the state in the form of protests or congregations, it does not care. It took a PTM protest gathering in Peshawar against Arman Loni’s murder that forced the human rights committee of Senate ordering registration of FIR against Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Loralai, Atta-ur-Rehman.

Will justice be served to the deceased and the bereaved family? Considering such a considerable delay in registering of FIR and keeping the past experiences in mind, it is difficult to remain an optimist for justice delayed is nothing but justice denied. The delay the state had shown to take prompt action against Loni’s death had cast further doubts in the minds of the leaders of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) regarding state’s seriousness to address their legitimate concerns.

The state, though late in taking appropriate action against the murder of Arman Loni, now should rectify the wrong made by the police in Loralai. An impartial proceeding to investigate the killing of Arman by the state will help in placating the anger of Pashtun protesters who feel that the authorities have wronged them many a time in recent times.

What is frustrating is the way the state is treating the PTM at the moment. It is high time for the state to not only provide justice to the family of the deceased Arman but also stop treating PTM and their just demands as anti-state actions. The state must change its policy towards the PTM before the organisation becomes hostile to the point of no return.