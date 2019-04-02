Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that special maternity hospitals were being constructed in five districts of the province.

She was addressing the inaugural session of the first two-day International Retinopathy Pre-mature Conference organised by Children’s Hospital and Institute of Child Health Lahore and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine held at a hotel Tuesday.

She stressed the need for awareness about medical complications in pre-mature infants in the country. She said that eye examination must be made in 30 days. “Children are an important part of the society and they need special care,” she added.

The minister said the provision of best medical facilities to citizens was the basic responsibility of the state.

She said the government was taking steps for the improvement of all matters including human resource in the hospitals.

She said that shortage of the staff in all departments including doctors would soon be overcome.

She congratulated the conference organisers for holding a conference on an important subject. The conference has been organised to highlight the complications, diseases and treatment of the pre-mature children. Senior doctors including Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Prof Seema Qayyum, Professor Masood Sadiq as well as Dr Umar, Dr Moeen from the USA and several doctors from other countries of the world participated in the conference.