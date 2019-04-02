Share:

ISLAMABAD-Shalimar police arrested 5 accused for alleged involvement in ransacking houses in the guise of domestic servants and recovered valuables and cash from their possession, a police spokesman informed The Nation on Tuesday. The spokesman said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had directed SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem, who assigned special task to a team headed by DSP Haq Nawaz to ensure arrest of those involved in looting houses. The team including SHO Shalimar Sub-Inspector Shabbir Tanoli, ASIs Arshad Ali, Turab Ali and others managed to successfully arrest 5 persons, who allegedly used to loot houses after getting jobs as domestic servants there. The police obtained their remand from a court, while the looted valuables including cash and cameras as well as a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition were recovered from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Mushtaq, Khuram Shahzad, Aamir Shehzad Ramzan and Akbar. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to have looted houses in areas of Shalimar, Karachi Company and Ramana police stations. Further investigation is underway from them.