ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States yesterday agreed that de-escalation was important for peace and stability in South Asia. In a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, the two sides exchanged views on the current situation in the region.

“They also discussed bilateral issues. Both the sides agreed that de-escalation was important for peace and stability in South Asia,” said a foreign ministry statement.

Qureshi said that Pakistan-US ties were important for promoting regional peace and stability. He appreciated the

US role and efforts in diffusing tensions in the region.

He also briefed Secretary Pompeo about the efforts and progress in the implementation of Pakistan's National Action Plan.

Qureshi informed Pompeo about the de-escalatory measures taken by Pakistan including the handing over of the Indian pilot. He also urged US to play its role for resumption of dialogue between Pakistan and India to find solutions to all outstanding disputes.

“Both the leaders agreed to continue to pursue the Afghan reconciliation process. They discussed Pakistan’s facilitating role and agreed that the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad's forthcoming visit to Islamabad would provide an opportunity to further build on the gains made so far,” said the statement.

The Foreign Minister reiterated that Intra-Afghan dialogue was an important component of the reconciliation process. He emphasised the need to enhance interaction at the leadership level.

Separately, addressing the Tourism Conference here, Qureshi said opening of Kartarpur Corridor will not only help in improving relations with India, but also provide the Sikh community an opportunity of spiritual tourism.

He said tourist places for Buddhism followers are also being opened. Qureshi said a number of steps have been taken to promote tourist potential of the country.

Last week, India had abruptly postponed the Kartarpur Corridor talks in Pakistan - scheduled for April 2.

The first meeting between the two sides was held at Wagah-Attari border on March 14 at which both sides agreed to work expeditiously towards operationalization of Kartarpur Corridor.

On March 19, experts from the two countries jointly surveyed the coordinates of Kartarpur Corridor Zero Point and discussed the technical details, including Finished Road Level, High Flood level and others. The two sides agreed on some technical aspects and expressed hope to finalize the other modalities at the earliest.

Prime Minister Khan had inaugurated the ground breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor on November 28 last year. Pakistan took this step to accommodate the longstanding request of the Sikh community, especially from India particularly in view of 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Qureshi said Pakistan's visa policy had been thoroughly revamped. “Visa fee has been rationalized to make it enticing from tourists around the world,” he added.

He said that the online visa facility had been provided to citizens of 175 countries. He added that all roads leading to international borders will also be opened for foreigners.

The FM said Pakistani missions abroad will issue multiple visas of five year duration. He said the new aviation policy will promote tourism to northern areas.

“Foreign Office is making concerted efforts to remove foreign advisories. As a result, Portugal has removed the travel advisory for Pakistan while Canada has softened it,” he maintained.

The Foreign Minister said in order to promote tourism successfully, federal, provincial and local governments will have to work in tandem with hospitality, service, transport sectors all have to work

He said National Tourism Coordination Board had been set up bringing together various stakeholders for promotion of tourism and art in the country.