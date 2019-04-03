Share:

Fulham were relegated from the English Premier League after being thrashed 4-1 by Watford on Tuesday.

The south London club need at least 17 points to get safe but with only five games remaining that task has become impossible.

Abdoulaye Doucoure opened the scoring for Watford and Ryan Babel gave Fulham a glimpse of hope with an equaliser in the first half. But second-half goals from Will Hughes, Troy Deeney and Kiko Femenia sent them back to the Championship less than one year after their promotion.

Fulham is the second team to be relegated after Huddersfield.

Manchester United missed the chance to move third as they wasted a lead at Wolves.

Scott McTominay scored his first goal for United with a low strike from 22 meters in the 13th minute. Diogo Jota levelled the score 12 minutes later from a Raul Jimenez pass.

Captain Ashley Young was sent off in the 57th minute after being shown two yellow cards. Chris Smalling then scored an own goal to gift Wolves the victory.