German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler on Wednesday has appreciated the Sindh police move to recruit transgender persons in the force.

Martin Kobler is known for his vibrant social media presence and he makes no secret of anything beautiful he comes across in Pakistan.

In his tweet, Kobler wrote, “Great decision of Sindh Police to include transgenders in the line defence. Welldone Dr.Kaleem! Inclusion of every community into mainstream is very important.”