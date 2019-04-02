Share:

Lahore-Punjab Minister for Tourism and Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz has once again wooed college teachers to end their protest, which has been going on for the last seven days.

The office-bearers and members of the Punjab Lecturers and Professors Association (PPLA) took to the street for service structure a week ago. They also demanded KP-like five-tier promotion structure in Punjab.

Sarfraz had a meeting with protesters late on Monday night and assured them of addressing their concerns. He told the protesters that a summary of KP-like promotion structure would be sent to Punjab CM Usman Buzdar for approval and they would hear good news soon. The education minister addressed the protesting teachers at Charing Cross and announced success of his negotiations with their representatives. The agreement was signed at Governor’s House, PPLA spokesperson said.

Following the minister’s assurance, the protesting teachers ended their protest. On March 26, PPLA members took to The Mall and staged a sit-in to press for acceptance of their demands.

On March 19, the protesting teachers took to Nasser Bagh, but they called off their protest after the minister assured them that their demands would be accepted. The minister urged teachers to cooperate with the government with regard to education reforms.

Here is the text of the one-page agreement signed between the minister and the protesting teachers:

The first demand is titled “training for promotion”. The PPLA demands that a comprehensive schedule for training may be notified by the department for all officers eligible for promotion from BS-17 onward. Such a plan should clearly speak about clearance of pendency of all prospective officers falling in the promotion range within four months. In response to this demand of the protesters, the HED said it fully agrees to the proposal.

Through the second demand titled “Pay Protection”, the PPLA said that pay protection may be granted to the batches of 2002/2005/2009 and 2012. In response, the HED said it endorses the proposal and will positively and forcefully back the same through a summery within two weeks.

The third demand involves upgrade of the four-tier service structure to five-tier service structure. It says the minister for HED may announce the new service structure with the approval of the chief minister. It says the government is pleased to agree to revision of the four-tier formula of the HED. The HED will prepare a summary for the CM immediately and representatives of the Regulations Wing of the S&GAD, Finance Department, HED and PPLA will subsequently do brainstorming sessions on it keeping in view the service structure of KP. Recommendations of these representatives will be placed before the CM for his approval within a fortnight.

In its response, the HED agreed to the proposal of the new five-tier service structure and proceed on it within four weeks. Allocation of funds will also be requested for transition from the four-tier service structure to the five-tier service structure. In view of above, the PPLA will immediately call off the protest/sit-in on The Mall.

The PPLA spokesperson says the association will monitor progress on the measures taken by the government for enforcement of the agreement.