Planning Commission has approved funds amounting to Rs.46.200 million for a project titled “1,000 Industrial Stitching Units” to promote the public-private partnership to boost the value addition in the field of textile garments.
Through the projects, the textile division would also establishing industrial stitching units through strengthening small and medium entrepreneurs, said a statement issued by
60% funding for the machinery will be provided from PSDP and 40% would be borne by the beneficiary of the
Accordingly,
The project will be implemented all over the country including AJK and GB.
The purpose of the project is not only to enhance exports of
National Textile University will impart six
The project remained dormant since 2015.
1st Phase of the project for Establishment of 150 Industrial Stitching Units (ISU) was approved by CDWP on 15th January 2018 at a total cost of Rs.350.545 million.
However, no allocation from PSDP was made during the current financial year 2018-19.
After taking over the charge, the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile has taken serious notice on
Under the guidance of the Adviser, Planning Commission was requested to allocate appropriate funds for the project during the CFY 2018-19.