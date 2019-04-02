Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Mines Hafiz Amar Yasir has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar are determined to create job opportunities for the common man in the mines sector. “Theft of sand is the most serious issue of today and providing relief to the people by checking its theft is the major challenge to the department”, he said while presiding over a meeting at Ministers’ Block here. Minister said that efforts will be made to meet the fixed target of collection of revenue and ensure strict monitoring system at all the mining fields. He said that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. Secretary Mines and Mineral Amir Ijaz Akbar, DG Mines Muhammad Hafeez, Managing Director Punjmin and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Secretary Mines and Mineral informed the provincial minister about the problems being faced by the department. The Minister said that development and reforms agenda was the need of the time. He said that Margla Mines was an important source for the department to generate revenue.

He said that the role of contractor mafia will be curbed. Amar said he would not allow exploitation of people and national resources on the name of contracts in the new Pakistan. The Minister said that a state-of-the-art hospital for mine’s labour will immediately be set up at Choa Saden Shah, Chakwal district. He directed that Rest Houses and display centers should immediately be constructed at Kalar Kahar with public-private partnership.