LAHORE-Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Basharat Raja Tuesday said that Punjab government was committed to implementing National Action Programme.

He was talking to a delegation of Tehrik-e-Nifaz Fiqa Jaffria (TNFJ) Punjab at Punjab Assembly. The delegation comprised Allama Hassan Kazmi, Syed Mohsin Hamdani, Syed Hussain Muqaddasi, Zahid Abbas Kazmi, Aqeel Hussain Naqvi and others.

The TNFJ leaders assured the law minister of their support to the government against any kind of terrorism inflicted on the nation. The delegation also presented certain problems being faced by the Shias in Punjab and sought government’s assistance for their resolution.

The minister said that all political parties were unanimously supporting implementation of NAP but the PTI government deserved credit for performing the best in this regard. “The Constitution protects religious rights of all citizens without any prejudice and no one has right to provoke the religious beliefs of other sects or community. Pakistan has suffered from terrorism more than any other country in the world so we will continue to combat extremism through NAP until the end of this devil,” he observed.

Basharat Raja assured the delegation he would discuss their problems with the Chief Minister Punjab and solve them at the earliest.

DC orders action against

mini petrol pumps

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saleha Saeed has directed all assistant commissioners to initiate massive crackdown against mini petrol pumps set up in shops and open areas of city.

She said that mini and unauthorised petrol pumps are a threat to populated areas in city and its business could not be allowed in any part of provincial capital.

She instructed assistant commissioners to forthwith identify all locations of mini petrol pumps and get all the shops sealed along with the confiscation of machines. She also demanded reports of action on daily basis from them.

District Administration Lahore has been continued its clean and green drive in Lahore.

DC Lahore Saleha Saeed said all walks of life including lawyers, artists, parliamentarians, singers, school students and clerics are taking part in clean and green drive

Tree plantation campaign

DC Lahore planted a tree in Lahore Press Club to spread the message of clean and green. LPC President Arshad Ansari and General Secretary Zahid Abid welcomed the DC. She said journalist community is opinion maker and it is requested to all journalists to come forward and to spread the message of tree plantation and cleanliness.

She assured that district administration would provide all assistance to LPC to solve the issues and problems of Journalist Colony.

Anti-polio walk

An awareness walk was held from Lahore Chamber of Commerce to China Chowk against polio in which members of Lahore Chamber and People of diverse field of life participated carrying placards inscribed with anti-polio slogans. They urged the parents to cooperate with polio teams and vaccinate the children when they come to you house for vaccination.