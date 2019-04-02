Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Higher Education Commission on Tuesday started training of Quality Enhancement Cells heads to strengthen the quality assurance mechanism of higher education sector.

A statement issued by the HEC said that the commission had established QECs in 184 higher education institutions in order to strengthen their internal quality assurance mechanism and develop a quality higher education system relevant to national needs and compatible to international quality assurance standards enabling the higher education institutions to demonstrate excellence in teaching, learning and research. The QECs have been divided into 10 groups and two-day activities will be held for each group.

The activity of first group was attended by 17 QECs representatives. The second day activity will include training of QECs’ heads on modalities of institutional performance evaluation, MS/MPhil and equivalent programmes review, PhD programmes review and yearly progress report of QECs.

The activity for the second group will commence on April 4-5 followed by activities for the rest of groups till May 3.

Noor Amna Malik, Adviser Monitoring and Evaluation, HEC was chief guest of the ceremony. Addressing the participants, she shed light on the HEC’s vision regarding quality enhancement.