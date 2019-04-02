Share:

Rawalpindi-Scores of employees of Islamabad Electric Supply Company Limited carried out a peaceful protest rally on Benazir Bhutto Road to stress for their demands on Tuesday.

The workers held the rally under the aegis of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Union. A spokesman of the Union said that 1,40,000 Electricity/WAPDA workers observed ‘Demands Day’ all over the country by holding rallies and march under the aegis of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union. In this connection, hundreds of workers of the IESCO held a rally at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Road, he said.

According to him, the rally was led by Javed Iqbal Baloch, regional chairman, Zahir Gul, regional secretary and other labour leaders. The protesters were carrying banners in support of their demands.

Javed Iqbal Baloch while addressing the IESCO workers said that they worked for providing electricity to millions of consumers at the risk of their lives and health working round the clock. He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to check price hike in petroleum products and other essential commodities of daily use, and allocate more resources to Wapda to build new water dams and hydropower stations for supply of cheaper electricity and meet basic needs of water of the nation.

He also demanded of the PEPCO management to regulate contractual and daily wages employees working for years in accordance with the settlement reached between the management and the C.B.A and fill hundreds of vacant posts in IESCO in order to ease the heavy burden of work upon the field staff. The Prime Minister was also urged to merge all electricity companies either under WAPDA or PEPCO in the interest of raising efficiency and providing better services to electricity consumers and demanded to provide security to the electricity field staff during the course of prevention of theft of electricity against the lawless elements.