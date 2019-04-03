Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force during his visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad on Tuesday.

Matters pertaining to regional security situation were discussed during the meeting, said a Press release issued here.

The Federal Minister lauded the matchless professionalism of PAF and stated that the nation is proud of our air warriors, who valiantly thwarted the enemy’s nefarious designs in the recent conflict.

The Air Chief lauded the role played by Ministry of Information for amicably projecting the correct image of Pakistan among the international community.