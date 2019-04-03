Share:

At least 26 militants of the Taliban movement were killed and three more injured by airstrikes of the international coalition in the northwestern Afghan province of Badghis, local media reported.

"26 terrorists were killed, 3 were wounded and an 82mm-artillery was destroyed in airstrikes carried by coalition forces in Support of Afghan National Army in Bala Murghab, Jawand districts of Badghis province," military sources told the Khaama Press news agency.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country, supported by aviation of the international coalition.