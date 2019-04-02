Share:

LONDON-Jessica Henwick will play Dylan O’Brien’s love interest in the Michael Matthews’ post-apocalyptic coming-of-age tale ‘Monster Party’ from Paramount Players. Jessica Henwick has joined the cast of ‘Monster Party’.

The 26-year-old actress - who is best known for her roles as Nymeria Sand in fantasy TV series ‘Game of Thrones’ and Colleen Wing in Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’ - will star as Dylan O’Brien’s love interest in the Michael Matthews’ coming-of-age tale from Paramount Players.

The movie will follow Dylan’s character as he travels through a post-apocalyptic world that has become overrun by monsters in order to find his dream girl and the film will also star Michael Rooker and Ariana Greenblatt and shooting is underway now in Australia.

The original script was penned by Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson is now working on revisions and ‘Stranger Things’ producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are on board as producers of this project. Jessica is becoming a monster movie veteran as she will star in Legendary’s MonsterVerse movie ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’. The Adam Wingard-directed movie follows on from Gareth Edwards’ ‘Godzilla’, Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ ‘Kong: Skull Island’ and the upcoming ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ which hits cinemas in May 2019.

‘Big Little Lies’ actor Alexander Skarsgard, 42, is also part of the cast of the blockbuster which pits the two big screen beasts against one another and he and Jessica will be joined in the film by Julian Dennison - who appeared in ‘Deadpool 2’ - and Brian Tyree Henry and Demian Bichir.

Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler and Zhang Ziyi are also reprising their roles from the earlier movies.