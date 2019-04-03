Share:

Polish football star Robert Lewandowski - a player known for his thunderous strikes - revealed some of his toughest opponents to German media on Wednesday.

During his illustrious career, the 30-year-old has established himself as one of the greatest strikers in the modern game. His reputation was recently cemented when he entered the history books as the highest-scoring foreign player in German Bundesliga history.

In a recent interview, the Bayern star acknowledged some of the opponents he has most admired on the pitch.

"In the Champions League, Sergio Ramos," Lewandowski told sports journal Kicker.

It's an unsurprising admission, as the formidable Ramos has served for many years as captain of both Real Madrid and the Spanish national team.

"He's a great center-back, not just defensive, even with the ball," the Pole added.

In the same interview, "Lewa" admitted that as a young player, he studied the tactics of French star Thierry Henry, as well as those of Alessandro Del Piero.

As for challengers in the Bundesliga, Lewandowski had no hesitation in naming his clubmates Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels as stiff competitors.

"They were always a challenge and not easy to play against. Also the former Eintracht Frankfurt player Carlos Zambrano, a very aggressive center-back."

Lewandowski, a native of the Polish capital Warsaw, continues to enjoy unqualified admiration at home where he has become an almost cult figure. In his early years, he played for local clubs Znicz Pruszkow and Lech Poznan.

So far this season, the Pole has made 37 appearances for Bayern, scoring 31 times. When not playing in the Bundesliga, he is also captain of Poland's national team, for whom he is the all-time top goalscorer.

Before joining Bayern, Lewandowski shot to prominence with fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, spending four seasons there and winning two league titles.

Rivals Dortmund and Bayern are battling for the Bundesliga title again this season. Such is his value to the Bavarian team that in 2018, Bayern executive chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told media that Lewandowski would not be allowed to leave the club at any price. The Pole is on track to scoop this year's much-coveted Torjagerkanone prize, awarded to the top scorer at the end of every Bundesliga season.