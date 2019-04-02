Share:

LAHORE -Police on Tuesday arrested a man for torturing his wife in Lahore’s Baghbanpura as the incidents of violence against women increase significantly.

The police raided a house in Khizerabad and arrested a 30-year-old man, Kashif, who was under the influence of liquor. The suspect also scuffled with his 80-year-old mother as she tried to rescue her daughter-in-law.

Maryam Bibi told the police that her son Kashif was alcoholic and used to torture his wife Fozia. Kashif was heavily drunk when he came back home on Tuesday afternoon, the old woman said. “My son was drunk when he tried to strangulate my daughter-in-law,” she said. According to the complainant, Kashif also tortured his mother when she made hue and cry to save her daughter-in-law.

The old woman also asked the police to arrest bootleggers.

Fozia Bibi was sitting terrified in a corner of house with a baby in arms as police reached there. She heaved a sigh of relief after police captured her husband and shifted him to the police lock up.

A police official said that a criminal case would be registered against the suspect on the complaint of his mother. The suspect would be produced in a local court on Wednesday.