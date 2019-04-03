Share:

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday asked media to promote a positive image of Pakistan so that tourism sector in the country could be boosted.

Addressing a tourism summit titled “Role of Media in Rebuilding Pakistan Shaping the Right of Right Narrative” he said that the media should represent a positive image of the country to increase the influx of tourists.

Fawad Chaudhry said the country had faced many challenges in the decades of 1970s and 1980s due to its negative perception at the global level. However, the minister said the image and prestige of Pakistan has jumped up during the tenure of the PTI government.

The minister said that the policies PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan were pro-tourism and culture. He added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government is taking steps to promote tourism in the country.

He said the country has great potential for religious and mountain tourism and what we need was its proper and strong projection.