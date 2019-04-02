Share:

LAHORE- Hafiza Qaria Momina Wajid has qualified for participation in the 36th International Qirat competition being organised in Tehran by the Iranian government. With Master’s in English Literature and Linguistics, Momina, 26, will be going to the Iranian capital on April 8. The initial contest which she won was held on March 3. Now she will participate in the semi final. In case she wins, she will take part in the final contest. Momina is a student of the late Qaria Rubina, Pride of performance.