Share:

LONDON - Andy Murray has returned to a tennis court two months after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery. Murray, who has not played competitively since his first round exit at the Australian Open in January, said last month he could possibly play at Wimbledon as he was now pain free after the surgery.

The 31-year-old posted a short video on Instagram, where he was seen hitting the ball in an outdoor court while rallying with a wall with a caption, “It’s a start.” Murray had said he was not sure he could play in the singles draw at Wimbledon, a tournament he has won twice, but targeted a possible return in doubles at this year’s tournament as it put less stress on his hip.