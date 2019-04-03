Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has registered over 11.6 million fresh citizens since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government took over in August last year with its citizens database that has reached up to total 119.26 million Pakistanis.

According to the NADRA’s data shared by the Ministry of Interior, 2.26 million citizens out of the fresh registrants received their identity document free of cost.

Most identity category types such as computerized or smart national identity cards (CNIC/SNIC), family and child registration certificates and Pakistan Origin Card (POC) saw a significant increase in the number of applications processed in comparison to the same period of the previous year, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry claimed that NADRA has emerged as the “custodian of the world’s largest singular citizen database”, with citizen data of approximately 119.26 million Pakistanis. These include 67.04 million males and 55.20 million females. The ministry said that a push for the newer and secure smart ID card led to an increase of over half a million applicants in 2018. Similarly, mobile registration vans (MRVs) deployed in both urban and rural areas registered over one million citizens, with a significant increase in registration of females and persons with special abilities.