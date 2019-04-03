Share:

LAHORE - Former premier Nawaz Sharif visited the Sharif Medical City on Tuesday for detailed medical examination from senior doctors of cardiology, nephrology, urology, medicine and surgery in presence of his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan.

PML-N Quaid was taken to the SMC, in close vicinity of his residence Jati Umra, amid elaborate security arrangements. He stayed at the health facility for two and half an hour.

Doctors performed echocardiogram to assess blood supply to different parts of the body. The test detected alarmingly less blood supply to upper portion of neck and brain. As per doctors, 43 per cent less blood supply to neck and brain could prove dangerous. This condition could lead to serious heart attack. Keeping in view the serious conditions, doctors decided to carryout MRI of heart and kidneys. Doctors also prescribed dopler study for assessing blood flow in arteries and to different parts of the body. They also decided to carryout CT Scan of chest and backbone and computed tomography of kidneys, ureters and bladder (CT KUB) for assessing the concentration of stones.

Doctors to carry out MRI of heart, kidneys

Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan told media that doctors undertook many tests for determining the actual nature of health problems he was facing. He said a medical board comprising senior doctors had been constituted for further medical treatment of Nawaz Sharif. However, he said, proper treatment could not be started as yet since doctors were trying to reach some conclusion about the right mode of treatment. He said doctors were yet to determine that whether Nawaz Sharif’s complete treatment was possible within six weeks time given by the Supreme Court or not. He said expert doctors of heart and kidney diseases examined Nawaz Sahrif in detail. He said the doctors also consulted with his surgeon in London Dr Lawrence for detecting root cause of his health problems. He said pain in Nawaz Sharif’s kidneys had increased during the last few days. He said the doctors were consulting possibilities of shifting him to hospital since his condition had deteriorated while his stay in jail for the last few months. He said possibilities of his medical treatment in Pakistan were being weighed to reach some final decision in this regard.

A large number of party workers were present at his Raiwind residence and at the hospital, but due to strict security arrangements none of them were allowed to meet him.