LAHORE-On 91st birthday of eminent journalist Majid Nizami, Nazaria Pakistan Trust will organise a ceremony at its office on The Mall at 10:30am on Wednesday (today) to mark Yaum-e-Majid Nizami. Majid Nizami was born on April 3, 1928 and died on July 26, 2014. He was the chief editor and publisher of Nawa-i-Waqt Group of Publications. He is recipient of various awards, including Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Order of Excellence), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence), Sitara-e-Pakistan (Star of Pakistan), Living Legend of Journalism in 2010 and Lifetime Achievement Award by the All Pakistan Newspapers Society in 2011.