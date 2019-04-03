Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and China Tuesday agreed to continue momentum on the projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

This agreement was made during a meeting of Minister for Planning, and Development Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar with Chinese Ambasador in Pakistan Yao Jing who called on him here.

The ambassador appreciated the government’s efforts to fast track the CPEC projects particularly the groundbreaking of western route. Minister for Planning hailed China’s support for implementation of Gwadar Airport project.

Makhdum Khusro said the present government attaches top priority to the development of Gwadar, highlighting that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent visit to Balochistan performed groundbreaking of the Rs65 billion Zhob-Kuchlak section of Western Route, Rs17 billion project of transmission line for Makran coast, Rs23 billion new Gwadar Airport project, hospital as well as vocational institute.

The implementation of 300 MW energy project in Gwadar will be aligned with the development of Gwadar.

He said CPEC has gained momentum and efforts would be made to continue the same pace in future.

He said first special economic zone at Rashakai will be launched soon in order to enter into the implementation stage of Pak-China Industrial Cooperation.

He further said cooperation will be further strengthened by formal framework agreement focusing on joint ventures, and B2B cooperation.

The minister emphasized the need for robust cooperation between the business communities of the two countries. “We should move towards Pak-China Business Forum with representatives from leading companies of the two countries in various areas,” the minister said.

During the meeting, deliverables for the proposed visit of the prime minister to China to participate in the second Belt and Road Forum this month came under discussion regarding areas of industry cooperation, agriculture, socio-economic development and infrastructure.

He called for cooperation in agriculture, fisheries and livestock sectors between the two countries to benefit from the enormous potential this area offers.