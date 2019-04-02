PAKISTAN CRICKET

- 7:31 PM | April 03, 2019 PM to lay foundation stone of Mohmand Dam: Vawda
- 6:33 PM | April 03, 2019 40 brigadiers promoted to rank of major general
- 6:23 PM | April 03, 2019 US claims Iran behind killings of hundreds of US troops in Iraq
- 5:46 PM | April 03, 2019 International coalition airstrikes kill over 25 militants in Afghanistan
- 5:15 PM | April 03, 2019 Media should project positive image of Pakistan to boost tourism sector, says Fawad
- 4:11 PM | April 03, 2019 Music lovers remembered ‘pop music queen Nazia Hassan’ today
- 4:03 PM | April 03, 2019 UN adopts resolution, as Pakistan warns of threat to global peace from Islamophobia
- 3:02 PM | April 03, 2019 Understanding the inflation dynamics
- 2:52 PM | April 03, 2019 FM Qureshi regrets world silence over growing plight of Kashmiris
- 2:45 PM | April 03, 2019 Govt approves Rs46.200m for project in textile
- 12:37 PM | April 03, 2019 German ambassador hails Sindh police move to recruit transgender persons
- 11:44 AM | April 03, 2019 PM Khan summons meeting to assess implementation of NAP
- 11:19 AM | April 03, 2019 India's anti-Satellite test causes threat to peaceful space activities: FO
- 10:48 AM | April 03, 2019 Shab-e-Mairaj to be observed tonight with religious fervour
- 9:57 AM | April 03, 2019 Trump urges NATO nations to boost their budgets even more
- 8:24 AM | April 03, 2019 Venezuelan Constituent Assembly approves proceedings continuation against Guaido
- 11:24 PM | April 02, 2019 Crackdown against non-tax filers to be launched next month
- 10:40 PM | April 02, 2019 Center issues directions to ensure security, price-control during Ramadan
- 9:57 PM | April 02, 2019 Morai acquitted in murder case
- 9:21 PM | April 02, 2019 PTV corruption case hearing adjourned till April 16