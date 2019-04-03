Share:

DUBAI (PR) Panasonic Eco Solutions Middle East & Africa (PESMAF), a division of Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF), has announced that it has changed its name to Panasonic Life Solutions Middle East & Africa (PLSMEA) effective 01 April 2019. Along with the new name, PLSMEA will focus on realizing the vision “Make a better, comfortable life with human-oriented solution” to 2030. This represents the company’s goal to devote its resources and activities in elevating the quality of living environments, with emphasis on smart living and sustainability, through co-creation with its clients.

Hiroyoshi Suga – Managing Director, PLSMEA said, “We recognized the need to update PESMAF’s branding in order to pay tribute to our legacy and strengthen our future commitment. Panasonic Life Solutions Middle East & Africa serves a better representation of our image at the same time reflects the philosophy of an evolving brand.”

PESMAF has been offering living solutions and a wide array of products such as wiring devices, LED lighting, solar systems, water pumps, air purifiers, air-moving solutions and much more. Upon the company name change, PLSMEA commits to deliver new added value through ‘space’ creation idea for redefined living spaces that will suit the changing needs of customers in the region.