Share:

ISLAMANAD - Vice-Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Syed Amjad Shah has asked the lawyers to observe countrywide strike on April 4 to protest the decision of National Judicial Policy Making Committee regarding entertainment of applications under Section 22A and 22B of CrPC and establishment of model courts. According to a press statement of PCB, the country’s apex regulatory body of lawyers, the decision to observe strike was held last month in All Pakistan Lawyers Representatives Convention. The press statement said that a delegation headed by PBC’s vice-chairman called on Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who is also Chairman of NJPMC, where it was promised that the demands and proposals of the Bar shall be considered by the NJPMC in its meeting, which was to be convened at the earliest.

“But since no meeting of the said committee has so far been convened for consideration of the said proposals, the members of the Bar are continuously expressing their resentment, hence the lawyers will observe strike on 04-04-2019 to impress upon the NJPMC for acceptance of their demands for restoration of the previous position in respect of Sections 22A and 22B CrPC and reversal of establishment of Model Courts,” the press statement added.