LAHORE - Interactive Resource Centre (IRC), a not-for-profit organization, in collaboration with DAI has launched a project in the Punjab University and Education University. This collaboration is aimed at fostering peace and resilience by strengthening media. On March 13, IRC conducted two initial meetings – kick off and planning meetings at Punjab University. IRC Director Mohammad Waseem introduced the work of IRC. Under the umbrella of citizen journalism, the students will be taught three themes: positive image of Pakistan, cultural diversity, and socially responsible use of social media. On March 25, IRC conducted two initial meetings (kick off and planning meetings) at Education University. Director IRC, Mohammad Waseem, outlined the core principles of the project.

He explained how there was a need to promote peace and tolerance through a new art form that is digital storytelling.