Share:

LAHORE (PR) A meeting of Pakistan Kissan Movement (PKM) was held during which farmers criticised Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment, Mian Aslam Iqbal who chaired a meeting and Provincial Ministers Hussain Bahadur Drashak, Sami Ullah Chaudhary and Noman Akhtar Langrial who were present in the meeting in which it was decided to write a letter to federal government to recommend stoppage of export of sugar.

The farmers said due to export of sugar, price of sugar stabilized in the country, as a result this year farmers were able to get good price of sugarcane. They said if export of sugar is stopped prices of sugar will be decreased, consequently sugarcane growers will receive low prices of their produce, sugarcane. Farmers said Pakistan badly needs foreign exchange.