ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called upon Ulema and Mashaikh to come forward and play their due role in government’s commitment for peace and welfare of people as well as to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants.

Talking to a delegation of Ulema at the PM Office, the Prime Minister informed the delegation about economic development, eradication of corruption and social welfare programmes of the government and the progressed achieved so for in that regard.

The prime minister said restoration of law and order and protection to life and property was top priority of the government. He said the country was facing various challenges and efforts were being made to strengthen the economy which was very much necessary for uplift of the country.

The prime minister said different educational systems in the country were the result of division in society and stressed for uniform educational system, adding it would not only promote national harmony but also provided the same employment opportunities to the students passed from religious institutions.

He said the students passed from Madaris or religious institutions could also become doctors, engineers, judges and scientists and played their full role in uplift of the state. He said the government would take every possible step to bring reforms in curriculum and educational system.

The Ulema lauded the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for destitute and deprived segments of the society. They said the government was giving importance to Ulema on taking their advice on important national issues.

Members of the Ulema and Mashaikh delegation offered their full support to the government’s efforts for eradicating terrorism, militancy and sectarianism from society and social and economic development of the country.

Talking about the recent terrorism incident in New Zealand, the Ulama said terrorism had no religion and linking it with any religion was not appropriate.They termed the behavior of Prime Minister of New Zealand and her solidarity with the Muslim community praise worthy.

They said the Ulema of the entire country not only rejected the baseless propaganda against the Muslims but also condemned those elements who wanted to give a bad name to religion Islam just for their ulterior motives.

The Ulema while referring to the recommendations of Paigham Pakistan conference said these recommendations would be helpful for promotion of peace in society.

The meeting thoroughly deliberated upon reforms about bringing improvement in curriculum and registration affairs of Madaris and offered their full cooperation in that regard.

The meeting was attended by Mufti Mneeb ur Rehman, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Pir Muhammad Naqib ur Rehman, Pir Qamar uddin Siyalvi, Sayed Makhdoom Abbas, Pir Naeemi, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Maulana Abdul Khair Azad, Maulana Abdul Malik, Maulana M Hanif Jalandhary, Mufti Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naqvi, Allama Niaz Hussain Naqvi, Sahibzada Abdul Muftafa Hazarvi, Dr Attaur Rehman, Maulana M Afzal Haidri.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ijaz Shah, State Minister for Interior Shaharyar Khan Afridi, Special Assistants Naeemul Haq, Yousuf Baig Mirza, Nadeem Afzal Gondal and senior officials also attended the meeting.