Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday summoned a meeting to assess the progress made in implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

The premier will oversee the steps taken to freeze the assets of the banned outfits. Important provisos will further be added regarding the NAP implementation in the session.

The interior ministry has informed the provincial home departments to submit reports on execution of the NAP. Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) home departments have forwarded their statements to the interior ministry.

All provincial home secretaries have been directed to attend the meeting.