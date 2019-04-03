Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman came down hard on Prime Minister Imran Khan for not giving details and roadmap for Rs162 billion development package for Karachi.

In a statement issued here, the JI leader said that the PM had just announced package for the mega city but did not bother to reveal details and roadmaps for the completion of the projects. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a development package of Rs162billion for Karachi but did not inform about its implementation plan. Nobody knows when the amount will be given to the city and who is going to supervise the development schemes,” Hafiz Naeem added.

“The citizens of Karachi desperately want fulfilment of the promises made by the federal government in respect of Karachi Development Package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his recent visit to the metropolis as the same sort of announcements were made in the past but they were not implemented,” said the JI city ameer. He asked what were the mega projects included in the development package and how would they be executed. What is the deadline for completion of the schemes”, he questioned.

He said that the prime minister had only announced the development package for the metropolis but did not mention its feasibility; adding that the PTI led federal government had previously announced the development package for the city but still no practical step were taken in this regard.

500 buses are not enough for the mega city

The JI city chief said that the mega projects including K-IV greater water supply and Green Line Bus Rapid Transit have not been completed as yet despite the fact that they had already exceeded the deadline. He said that 500 buses as announced by the prime minister for the people of Karachi were not enough for the mega city instead ‘a proper transport system” was need of the hour. Hafiz Naeem said that Imran remained did not utter a single word for the city’s ‘deteriorated’ infrastructure while speaking in favour of the high-rise buildings. The sewerage system of the city had already been destroyed and the situation may become worst after more multi-storey buildings are established.

“The people of the city have witnessed record development works in the era of former city Nazims Abdul Sattar Afghani and Naimatullah Khan Advocate but after that that the infrastructure of Karachi has been destroyed due to the bad-governance of the PML-N, PPP and MQM,” he added. Hafiz Naeem advised the prime minister to ensure transparency into the development projects, as the corruption and kick-backs in the tendering process was ‘the bench-mark’ of previous governments.

Youths advised to away

from drugs

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Joint Director Lt. Col. Aftab Ahmed asked the universities’ management to evolve a safe and supportive education system to keep youths away from drugs.

Addressing an awareness seminar regarding drug abuse and how to help the people suffering from this menace, Ahmed asked the teachers, parents and guardians to train their children in such way that they could refuse may be able to reject the use of narcotics themselves. The seminar was organized by Personality and Character Development Society, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, (MAJU) Karachi. Ahmed said that in order to create awareness among the youths against drugs abuse, such chapters should be made part of their academic program as well as seminars, workshop and other program should be held regularly. Besides, supportive environment also be provided to the students at varsities, he added.

The ANF official told that around 6.7 million people are using drugs in Pakistan out of which 4 per cent have become its addicts. He further said that 15 to 60 years age group people use narcotics daily in our country, adding that use of narcotics is preventive and curable but 99 per cent Pakistani do not believe in its treatment. He asked the student to help the ANF to make Pakistan a drugs free country.

The MAJU President Dr. Zubair Shaikh said that our youth is the real power of the country and are capable to bring changes in Pakistan and for this reason it is their responsibility not to consume narcotics even Pan cigarette and other useless things in any way.

He said that drugs addicts are black spot on our society, they are not only their own enemy but they are not faithful to their family also. On this occasion, he announced that volunteer’s teams comprising MAJU students will be formed shortly who will visit other university and other public place to create awareness against drugs abuses.