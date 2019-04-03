Share:

Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda here on Wednesday said that the contract for construction of Mohmand Dam had been awarded and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan would lay foundation stone of the project soon.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Faisal Vawda said that former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had played a vital role for the dam and added that he must be invited in the inaugural ceremony of the dam.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was inherited shattered economy and mega loans . The minister said that the government was taking measures to stop water theft from Hub Dam and added that they would take action against water mafia in Sindh.

The minister said that they resolved hydel power project issue in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and added that they would charge Rs1.10 per unit from AJK.