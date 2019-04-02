Share:

ISLAMABAD- Pakistan Medical and Dental Council met an embarrassment after it reversed the decision of appointing a junior official as special advisor to its newly elected president, officials said on Tuesday.

Official sources said that the PMDC’s newly-elected president Dr Tariq Iqbal Bhutta while exercising his powers for the first time made a major administrative reshuffle in the council. But, controversy rose as a junior official, an assistant registrar, was appointed as special advisor to the president PMDC in violation of the rules.

The official notice available with The Nation said that Dr Maria Sameer was appointed as special advisor to the president PMDC.

The special advisor is a senior post, which is given to the experienced officials, carrying at least 10 years of administrative experience and having published minimum of 6 publications in reputed and recognised journals.

The official added that Dr Maria Sameer did not meet any single requirement for appointment against a senior post, as she was even not a permanent employee in junior cadre.

“The previous advisors were very senior officials,” said the sources.

The new president has also changed the portfolios of around 13 other officials, while four officials have been tasked to continue their previous jobs.

A senior official at the PMDC said that the very first major administrative decision of the new president raised a controversy, as some of the ‘good performing’ officials were also cornered.

The official added that though PMDC is an independent regulatory body, but, ministry of National Health Services (NHS) always influenced in the appointments here.

“The controversial reshuffle in the body was also linked to ministry of NHS top office,” said the official.

Replying to The Nation, President PMDC Dr Tariq Bhutta said that Special Advisor was a senior post and Dr Maria Sameer had not been assigned the post.

However, when he was asked about the notification, he said that the decision had been reverted and she was only a staff officer. “Someone wrote it mistakenly,” he said.

He also added that administrative reshuffling in any organisation was a routine matter.

On March 31, first meeting of the newly-constituted Council constituted under the 2019 Ordinance was held to elect the president and vice president.

Dr Tariq Iqbal Bhutta was elected president and Dr Amer Zaman Khan as vice president of the council.

President PM&DC DrTariq Iqbal Bhutta had vowed that he would put all his efforts to make the PM&DC one of the world’s best medical regulatory authorities amongst the international regulatory authorities.