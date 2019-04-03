Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Ordnance Factories Wah were fulfilling 90 percent ammunition requirements of Armed Forces on cost-to-cost basis.

The POF exported its products to different countries and earned about 8.2 billion rupees during financial years 2017-18. This was informed to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence Production on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the 4th meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence Production was held at Pakistan Ordinance Factories (POFs), Wah Cantt under the chairmanship of Chaudhry Iftekhar Nazir, MNA. Lt Gen. Sadiq Ali, chairman POFs briefed the Committee about the role of POFs for strengthening Pakistan Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies by providing small arms and ammunition. He informed that 14 factories and 12 subsidiaries were presently functioning in the said set-up of Wah Industries. He added that POFs were fulfilling 90 percent ammunition requirements of Pakistan armed forces on cost-to- cost basis. The Chairman further informed that POFs exported its products to different countries and have earned about 8.2 billion rupees during financial years 2017-18. The Committee appreciated the efforts made by the POFs management in this regard. The Committee also witnessed the products at display.

The Chairman POFs apprised the Committee about the new manufacturing, upgrading of defence related equipment i.e. short version of G-3, rifles, pistols etc. He added that they have saved huge amount of foreign exchange by making different products for Pakistan armed forces with in the country. He further resolved that if the potential was tapped to its optimum, sufficient revenue can be generated. The Chairman said that POFs Wah were working with old machinery, which needs to be upgraded for enhancement of production and quality. The Committee admired the performance of the workforce of the Wah Industries and recommended that the government should provide funds for up -gradation of POFs machinery on urgent basis. The Committee also recommended that POFs staff should be up-graded and their basic necessity of accommodation may be provided. The Committee assured for its fullest support in this regard and decided that Secretaries Establishment, Housing and Finance will be invited in the next meeting of the Committee to resolve the issues being faced by the POFs workforce and management.

The Members who attended the meeting include Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai, Imran Khattak, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Sajida Begum, Salahuddin, Saira Bano, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Nadeem Abbas and Syed Abrar Ali Shah.