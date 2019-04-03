Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party senior leader Faisal Sakhi Butt has approached the Islamabad High Court against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) preying the court to restrain the Bureau from harassment.

In his petition, Butt prayed the court to “restrain Respondent No 1 (NAB) from harassing (him),” while saying that the bureau has “transgressed upon its statutory authority by inquiring into and investigating the purchase of purely private land.”

The NAB had authorised investigations in 2018 against officers of CDA, M/s Park Lane Estates and others. They have been accused of illegally allotting forest department land to Park Lane Estate Company Private Limited, which caused huge loss to national exchequer.

The firm was previously owned by former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and few others. Due to lack of evidence, in 1997 Zardari was acquitted by the bureau regarding purchase of said 307 acres of prime land in Zone-III of Islamabad through a front man.

According to NAB investigations, Park Lane Estates (Pvt) Ltd was jointly owned by the former president, his son and a few others, purchased almost 2,500 kanals of land near Sangjani in March 2009 from Faisal Sakhi Butt.

They said during PPP’s last government, an attempt was also made to change the status of Zone-III of Islamabad, where any kinds of construction activities are banned under zoning regulations. PPP leadership also tried to get permission of commercial activities through federal cabinet.

In his petition, Butt said that “the act of inquiring into and investigating a purely private sale transaction were no public money or misuse of authority is involved, being outside the purview of the NAB Ordinance 1999, is ultra vires, illegal, unlawful and repugnant to the Constitution.”

Butt said that the NAB investigation team had sent him call-up notice and he had appeared before the Bureau and produced all documents, record pertaining to the purchase of land.

“Despite the submission of all the available record pertaining to the purchase of land, and subsequent sale including decree of this honorable court to the investigation officer, the NAB sent yet another call up notice,” and asked to submit the documents once again, he said in the petition.