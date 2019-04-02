Share:

OXFORD-A one-day conference was organised by the Punjab Research Group at the St Antony’s College, University of Oxford, United Kingdom, said a press release issued here .

Conference convener RS Mann (Raj) welcomed the guests. In the inaugural address, Dr Gurnam Singh (Coventry University) said the Group has been hosting conferences at least twice a year since 1984 and was established as an inclusive and all- embracing forum for discussion on issues pertaining to the East and West Punjab as well as the Punjabi diaspora. It provided space for academics to interact with each other regardless of territorial or disciplinary boundaries. The conference provides a platform to academics, young researchers, journalists, artists, and activists for an inter-disciplinary discussion focusing on the theme of ‘Punjab: Past, Present and Future’.

In the conference held on March 30, speakers from the UK, India and Pakistan presented their papers. The speakers included Yaqoob Khan Bangash (Centre for Islamic Studies, Oxford), Dr Ilyas Chatha (University of Southampton), Rajwinder Kaur (Punjab University Chandigarh), Saadia Gardezi (Oxford School of Global and Area Studies), Anmol Waraich (Jawaharlal Nehru University), Anisha Kaur Johal and Kiran Singh (both from University of Derby), Nikita Arora (Hertford College, University of Oxford), Dr Mahboob Hussain (Oxford School of Global and Area Studies) and Saeed Ahmad Butt (Government College University, Lahore).

In different sessions chaired by Jaskiran Bhogal (London School of Economics), Yaqoob Khan Bangash (Centre for Islamic Studies, Oxford), Dr Mahboob Hussain (Oxford School of Global and Area Studies) and Harminder Kaur Bhogal (Community Education Academy of Leadership, England) speakers presented their work on Punjab related issued pertaining to the gender studies, representation of Sikh females in Punjabi literature, partition of Punjab during the formation of India and Pakistan and its impact on Punjabi’s, political economy and political history of East and West Punjab, religion studies, land reforms, rural economy, politics, governance, history and poetry.