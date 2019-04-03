Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Vocational Training Council organised TVET Institute Management Training for the principals of the Vocational Training Institutes at Lahore and Islamabad.

It continued for three weeks. There were two phases of the each training batch, two weeks classroom sessions and one week online assignments.

Modern training techniques, skills and teaching learning modules were used in training sessions. Earlier, international skill experts provided training to the master trainers for TVET Institute Management Training. TIMT training was organized by Punjab Vocational Training Council for all the principals across Punjab and the assistant managers form different departments of PVTC. More than 140 participants were benefitted by this training.