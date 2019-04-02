Share:

Louise Redknapp announces The Heavy Love Tour

LONDON (DM): Louise Redknapp will head out on her ‘The Heavy Love Tour’ in 2020, in support of her first album in 16 years.

The former Eternal star recently returned with her first new music in 16 years, the single ‘Stretch’ from her forthcoming album ‘Heavy Love’, and she has now announced ‘The Heavy Love Tour’ in support of the record. She said: ‘’Making this new album has been a real emotional and honest process for me.

‘’I love performing live and touring and I can’t wait to take the new album on tour and perform all these new songs for everyone.’’ The run of dates kick off on March 12, 2020, in Southampton, and conclude at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on March 26.

The 44-year-old star shot to fame in girl group Eternal, before launching her solo career in the 1990s, and ‘Heavy Love’ is her first album since 2002’s ‘Finest Moments’. Louise recently admitted her return to the studio was an ‘’emotional’’ one.

The pop star said: ‘’Making this album has been a real emotional and honest process for me. ‘’It’s been 18 years since I went into a recording studio, and with no expectations I’ve come out with a body of work which I am so proud of. I can’t wait for you all to hear it!’’

The racy lead single sees Louise - who divorced football pundit Jamie Redknapp, with whom she has sons Beau, 10, and Charles, 14, in 2017 - belt out: ‘’If you’re gonna move for me, then up your rhythm. ‘’You’ve got my curiosity, now show me heaven. Can you keep it up for me? ‘’Keep me sweating, obsessing, regressing, I want to see you stretch.’’

The ‘2 Faced’ hitmaker - who signed a record deal with Warner Music UK - has teamed up with the likes of Clean Bandit and RAYE, plus songwriters Eg White (Adele, Celine Dion) Sinead Harnett and Karen Poole on the new album.

In 2018, the singer made her live comeback on the ‘Intimate and Live Tour’ and also supported pop royalty Britney Spears at the Brighton Pride Festival.

Louise took a break from the music industry in 2004, as she prepared for the arrival of her son Charles. A full track-listing for ‘Heavy Love’, which is released on October 18, is yet to be revealed.

Awkwafina to star in Crime After Crime

NEW YORK (GN): Awkwafina will star alongside Ike Barinholtz in the upcoming STXfilms comedy ‘Crime After Crime’. The 29-year-old rapper-turned-actress will star alongside Ike Barinholtz in the upcoming STXfilms comedy crime caper which will see the ‘Ocean’s 8’ star play a podcast host who agrees to help the convict (Ike) she’s devoted her true-crime podcast to prove his innocence after he escapes jail and turns up at her house.

The film has been written by Dan Gurewitch and David Young with Nick Stoller and Conor Welch producing under their Stoller Global Solutions banner as well as Awkwafina, Barinholtz and David Stassen.

Announcing Awkwafina and Ike’s casting, Adam Fogelson - Chairman of STXfilms - said in statement: ‘’Awkwafina and Ike are comedy powerhouses who make a supremely funny duo, and we can’t wait to see what they bring to this sharp and fun material.’’

Welch jokingly added: ‘’Nick and I are huge fans of Awkwafina. Ike, not so much. But he was already attached.’’

Awkwafina will also appear in the upcoming sequel to ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ alongside Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan - who will all be reprising their roles from that film.

And it was revealed this week that the ‘Jumanji’ teen cast, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner and Alex Wolff - who all appeared at the beginning and end of the film as the children who are transformed into adult avatars - will also be back.

The original 1981 book and 1995 movie of the same name both told the story of a magical board game which came to life when played.

The 2017 reboot updated the concept by making the board game into a video game in which four teens transported into its world, where the kids changed into grown-up avatars.

Little Mix to headline Fusion Festival 2019

LONDON (DM): Little Mix and Rudimental have been announced as the headliners for Liverpool’s Fusion Festival.

The ‘Woman Like Me’ hitmakers have been confirmed for what will be their only UK festival appearance on September 1 at Sefton Park. The BRIT Award-winning four-piece - comprised of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - will be joined by ‘X Factor’ winners Rak-Su, Clean Bandit, Anne-Marie and HRVY. ‘Dimelo’ hitmakers Rak-Su commented: ‘’We’re blown away by the calibre of artists playing at Fusion Festival 2019. ‘’We’re buzzing to be on the line up with people like Little Mix and Clean Bandit.

‘’Liverpool crowds are always awesome so we can’t wait to get on stage this summer.’’ On August 31, chart-topping drum and bass group Rudimental will head up the main stage with support from Dizzee Rascal, John Newman, Jonas Blue and DJ Sigala.

Last year, the festival, which was previously held at Otterspool Promenade saw the likes of Years & Years, Jess Glynne, Shawn Mendes and David Guetta perform.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that the organisers of Fusion are putting on Fusion Presents at the park on August 30, the original event’s rock counterpart.

The one-dayer will see Kings of Leon - who released the album ‘WALLS’ in 2016 - play their only festival show of 2019. The Nashville rock band will be joined at the extravaganza by BRITs Critics’ Choice winner Sam Fender and Franz Ferdinand, plus Liverpool’s very own Circa Waves Echo & The Bunnymen.

Event Director, Damien Sanders commented: ‘’Liverpool is an iconic city, entrenched in music heritage and we’ve wanted to launch a new event for the last couple of years. ‘’The biggest challenge has been finding the right artist for the job.

‘’We’re over the moon that we were able to secure one of the world’s most successful rock bands to launch Fusion Presents and we cannot wait to see them perform in our new home, Sefton Park.’’ Tickets for the main Fusion Festival go on sale on Friday (05.04.19) from 9am.