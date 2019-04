Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rawal Town Cricket Club defeated Quaid-e-Azam Club by 68 runs in the ICA Cup–2019.

Shakir Mehmood hit 79 off 53 balls with 10 fours to help Rawal Town moving into next round in East Zone. At Marghazar Cricket Ground, Lucky Star Club defeated Model Town Club by 10 wickets. At Al-Muslim Cricket Ground, Mehran Club defeated Lashings Club by 8 wickets in a one-sided game. At Al-Muslim Cricket Ground, Youngster Club defeated Junoon Club by 80 runs.