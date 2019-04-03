Share:

SEOUL - South Korean government said Tuesday that it aims to attract 23 million international visitors by 2022, which is expected to create 960,000 new jobs in tourism and related industries. The strategy - crafted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism - was unveiled during a meeting between President Moon Jae-in and government officials in Songdo in the port city of Incheon. The plan comes as the country’s deficit in tourism more than doubled to US$13.8 billion in 2018, also marking the 17th consecutive year the number has been in the red.