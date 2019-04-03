Share:

ANKARA (AA) South Korea and the US have reaffirmed its support to the last year’s inter-Korean military accord aimed at reducing border tensions, Korean media reported on Tuesday.

The South Korean and the US defense chiefs – Jeong Kyeong-doo and Patrick Shanahan respectively – met in Washington on Monday, according to Yonhap news agency. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had agreed to Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA) in their third summit and the Koreas’ defense chiefs had signed the accord in Pyongyang last September. “The [US] secretary [of defense] and the [South Korean defense] minister assessed that implementation of the CMA has contributed to the easing of military tension and confidence building on the Peninsula.”