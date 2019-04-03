Share:

Islamabad police have arrested seven people from various areas of the city for their alleged involvement in drug peddling activities and recovered 3.366 kilogram hashish from them, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said that Islamabad police has launched special crackdown against those involved in supplying drugs. Owing these efforts, Kohsar police nabbed two persons namely Arshad and Saghar and recovered 480 gram hashish from their possession.

Golra police arrested Faiz-Ullah and recovered 200 gram hashish from him. Tarnol police arrested Islam Khan and Tanveer Shahzad for having a total of 1520 gram hashish.

Industrial-Area police arrested Ismail and recovered 450 gram hashish from him. Shams Colony police arrested Imran and recovered 710 gram hashish from him.

He said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed to further accelerate the efforts against those involved in drug pushing activities and root out this menace.