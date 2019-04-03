Share:

Shab-e-Miraj, the Night of Ascent, will be observed across the country tonight with great religious zeal.

The Muslims every year on 27th of Rajab (Lunar calendar) observe the Shab-e-Miraj to mark the Isra (journey) and Miraj (ascension) of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) who was taken on a special journey to meet Allah Almighty, crossing seven skies on the heavenly animal named ‘al-Buraq’.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) continued his heavenly tour until he reached very close to the Throne of Allah Almighty and attained the utmost nearness to Him. After having drunk from the Divine fountain of spiritual knowledge, he came down to impart the knowledge to mankind.

On that Night of Ascent, Allah Almighty also gave the order of the five daily Salat (Prayers) as being mandatory upon the Muslims.

Faithful would gather at mosques after Isha to offer special prayers that would continue till Fajr prayers, while different gatherings and Mahafil-e-Naat are being arranged to mark the holy night.

Ulema and religious scholars in their sermons would highlight the teachings and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The houses, streets and specially mosques are decorated with colorful pennants and buntings whereas at night these are well illuminated by means of electric lights, candles or even oil lamps.

Besides, people visit graves of their near and dear ones, seeking Allah Almighty’s blessings for the departed souls.