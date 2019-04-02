Share:

ISLAMABAD-Timely action of Islamabad police and a bank guard resulted in killing of two alleged robbers while another was seriously injured in exchange of fire with Koral Police and the bank guard on Tuesday.

While talking exclusively to The Nation the same day, DIG (Operations) Waqar ud-Din Syed said, “Three robbers entered an arms’ shop in Police Station Koral jurisdiction. Upon resistance by the shopkeeper, Pervaiz, they started firing, as a result of which Pervaiz died on the spot, while a robber was also killed in exchange of fire.

The DIG further said that two robbers after collecting the arms from the shop tried to make good their escape on a car, but they met an accident at Koral Chowk, after which they snatched another car in front of a bank and shifted the looted arms into the snatched car. As they were shifting the arms, they saw a bank guard, who was holding gun. The robbers started firing at the guard; while in the meantime, a police party headed by SHO Koral also reached the spot. Both police and bank guard exchanged fire with the robbers, which resulted in the death of one of the dacoits in the car, while the other was injured, while the bank guard also received injuries. The injured robber and the bank guard were rushed to PIMS, where condition of the injured robber is stated to be serious. The DIG expressed the hope that the injured robber would survive and help in busting his entire gang.

I am highly satisfied with the police response, as number of locals and shopkeepers met me and they were praising the police for responding immediately and making the robbery attempt unsuccessful. I have directed the police to complete the investigation and submit the report”, he concluded.

Meanwhile, an eye-witness, Rasib, who is a tea seller at the same plaza, informed The Nation that, “He got a call from the shopkeeper Pervaiz to bring a cup of tea for him. As I entered the shop, I saw two robbers in the shop. As I reached the stairs, they snatched mobile from me and threw me into the shop and told me to keep silent.

Meanwhile, IG Islambad, Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, who is in Saudi Arabia, performing Umra, when informed about the incident, lauded DIG Operations Waqar ud-Din Syed and his team for ensuring protection to the lives and properties of the resident of the federal capital. He also directed the police to keep up with their efforts towards a peaceful Islamabad with cooperation of the residents.