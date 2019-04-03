Share:

Speakers at a seminar, held here on Wednesday, have stressed the need for collective efforts to create awareness about autism spectrum disorder among children.

Health professionals, including Director General Health Dr. Asad Hafeez and Chief Executive Officer Shifa International Hospital Dr. Manzoorul Haq Qazi said maximum awareness among parents about autism will help early treatment of this neurodevelopment disorder.

The Director General Health assured the government's support for the purpose. He said private health orgnaiztaions , hospitals and non-governmental orgnaiztaions have a role to play to create awareness about the disease.

The children up to the age of two years facing difficulty in social communication, eye contact, and social interaction can be diagnosed as autistic children, and they can be cured through speech, behavior and occupational therapies.