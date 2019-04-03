Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sultan Food won the inaugural D-Watson Super League, as they edge United Medicines by 10 runs in the high-scoring final played here at Punjab Cricket Ground.

Brazilian ambassador to Pakistan Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins, D Watosn Group Chairman Zafar Bakhtawari, MDs Ahsan Bakhtawari and Waqar Bakhtawari, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president were also present. 10-year-old Arham Bakhtawari, who was leading Sultan Food, won the toss against his father’s United Medicines and opted to bat first. His decision paid great dividend as thanks to some fiery work by Noor, who smashed 6 sixes in his 70 runs innings, helped by Kabir’s 40 and Arham’s 35, Sultan managed to post a daunting 184-6 in 10 overs final. Aaqib took 2 for 32.

United required 18 of the last over, but Arham conceded just 7 runs in last over. Aaqib made 60, Kashif 44 and Naeem 30. Arham took 2 for 16.

Later the chief guest Brazilian ambassador along with Zafar Bakhtawari handed over winning trophy to Arham and Rs100,000 cash award, while Waqar Bakhtawari received runners up trophy and Rs50,000 cash. Noor was awarded Rs10,000 cash for hitting century in the championship.